Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

