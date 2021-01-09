For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
