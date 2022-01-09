This evening in Florence: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.