Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph.