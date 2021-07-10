Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
