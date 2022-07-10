Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.