For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Periods of…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. Temperature…
Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…