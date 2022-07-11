Florence's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perf…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. The …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Th…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.