This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.31. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
