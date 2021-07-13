 Skip to main content
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 95.87. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

