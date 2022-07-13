Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
