Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.