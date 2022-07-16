Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.