Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
