This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a …