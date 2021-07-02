Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.