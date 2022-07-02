This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
