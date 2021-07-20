Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
