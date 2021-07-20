 Skip to main content
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

