Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.