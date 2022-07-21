This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 76-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 48% chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Most like…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to …