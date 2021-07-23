Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.08. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.