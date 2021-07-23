Florence's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.08. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast i…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. The…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the …