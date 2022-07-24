Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.