Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
