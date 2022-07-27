Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 79 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…