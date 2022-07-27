Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 79 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.