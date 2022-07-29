This evening in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 tho…
This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projecte…