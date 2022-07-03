Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
