This evening's outlook for Florence: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 100.46. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 t…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perf…
Florence's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
This evening in Florence: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is sh…