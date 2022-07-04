 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, SCNOW is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Florence Center

Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 77-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert