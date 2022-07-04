Florence's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 77-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. How likely is it …
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Th…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.