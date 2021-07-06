Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.