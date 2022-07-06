Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.