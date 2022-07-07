This evening in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expec…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thur…