Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.