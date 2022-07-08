 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

