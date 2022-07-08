This evening in Florence: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expec…