Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast.