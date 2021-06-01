Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
