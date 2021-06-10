For the drive home in Florence: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
