Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

