Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph.