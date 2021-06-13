 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.05. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert