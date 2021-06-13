Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.05. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
