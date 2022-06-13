For the drive home in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees t…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it w…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.