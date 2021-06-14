Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.33. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.