This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.33. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
