Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.