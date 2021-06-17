This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.63. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
