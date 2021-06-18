This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot da…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 48% chance of rain i…