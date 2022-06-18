 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

