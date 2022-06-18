This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 th…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of …
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfe…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…