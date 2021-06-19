Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
