Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.