Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
