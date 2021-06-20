 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.5. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert