Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 99.5. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph.