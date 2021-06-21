Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.