Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

