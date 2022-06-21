Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of …
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 th…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Frida…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. Ex…