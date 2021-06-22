This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
