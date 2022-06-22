This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
