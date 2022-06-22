Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.