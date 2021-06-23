 Skip to main content
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

